Chatham shooting leaves 17-year-old boy wounded

A teenage boy was shot inside a residence Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was inside a home around 11:37 p.m. in the 100 block of West 81st Street when a bullet came from outside and struck him in the back, police said.

He was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.