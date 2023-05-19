Chatham shooting leaves man wounded

A man was shot while walking on a sidewalk Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The man, who is in his 30s, was on the sidewalk when gunfire broke out and struck him in the back around 9:30 p.m. in the first block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, police said.

He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said the victim was "very uncooperative" with their investigation.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.