Chicago alderman fined for using city-issued email account to help Lightfoot

A Chicago alderman has been fined by the city Board of Ethics for allegedly misusing his city-issued email account to help Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The Chicago Tribune has identified the alderman as Derrick Curtis. The board has not publicly named the 18th Ward alderman.

However, the pattern of facts released in the board’s probable-cause statement fits conduct first reported by the Tribune in June.

Curtis is accused of using his city email account to invite residents to a campaign breakfast for Mayor Lightfoot. Officials aren’t allowed to mix politics with city business.

Curtis is also accused of having Ward employees work the event.

Curtis is one of a handful of aldermen who have endorsed Mayor Lightfoot for re-election next year.