Chicago alderman pushes for earlier closing times for River North bars

Late night licenses could be revoked for bars in River North as the hub struggles with an alarming spike in shootings.

Right now, shootings citywide are falling but crime in the 18th and 1st districts is up significantly from years' past.

Ald. Brian Hopkins of the 2nd Ward says it's late night bars that are attracting the most violence, as some of them stay open until 5 a.m.

The alderman said the all-night hours also put a big strain on police, who have to work extra hours and deal with increasing problems.