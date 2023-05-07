Man, 59, shot during robbery in Chicago alley

A 59-year-old man was shot and robbed by two gunmen while walking in an alley in Englewood Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when he was approached by two armed male offenders who demanded his property.

The offenders then shot at the victim multiple times and fled in unknown direction.

The incident occurred around 12:35 a.m.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hip and right leg.

The offenders are still at large. Area One detectives are investigating.