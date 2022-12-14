Chicago anti-violence group organizes Christmas shopping spree for children affected by gun violence

A Chicago anti-violence organization is asking for help to take care of children affected by shootings.

The group, "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" will surprise 100 children whose parents were killed or permanently injured in a shooting with a Christmas shopping spree.

The group's founder, Early Walker calls gun violence "Chicago's new pandemic."

"So today I'm making a clarion call to all big box businesses, corporations, small businesses, whatever have you, churches, any organization for that matter, to support this effort. We want to send a message that we as a community come together behind these kids and also show these kids that their lives do matter," said Walker.

Walker has organized a holiday toy giveaway for the past 10 years, but says the pandemic has hurt funding for the annual event.