Man accused of high-speed chase through Chicago suburbs, fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The Brief Charles Walker, 20, of Aurora, is charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing police, and multiple traffic offenses. Police say Walker led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen Kia, reaching speeds of about 107 MPH before the pursuit was taken over by multiple agencies. The chase ended in Oak Brook after a spike strip caused the car to crash; Walker and two juveniles fled on foot and were arrested, and Walker remains in custody awaiting a Feb. 9 court date.



An Aurora man has been accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

What we know:

Charles Walker, 20, of Aurora, has been charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and multiple misdemeanors and traffic offenses including reckless driving, speeding 35 MPH over the speed limit, and improper lane usage.

On Thursday, West Chicago police said they saw a 2016 Kia Rio driving at North Avenue and Marketing Drive with no headlights or taillights at about 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone, around 12:35 a.m.

As the officer followed the vehicle east on North Avenue, the Kia accelerated, at which point, the officer turned on the emergency lights and siren. According to police, the Kia continued to speed, reaching about 107 MPH. The officer had to end the pursuit once entering into a neighboring jurisdiction.

About 10 minutes later, officers with the Elmhurst, Villa Park, Darien, Oak Brook and Berkeley Police Departments picked up pursuit of the Kia. Using a spike-strip, officials caused the car to slow down and crash into a ditch in Oak Brook. Police said that Walker and two juveniles fled the Kia on foot. All three were shortly taken into custody.

The juveniles were released from custody pending further investigation.

What they're saying:

"As evidenced by the multiple agencies involved in this case, law enforcement throughout DuPage County is committed to keeping our streets safe for all motorists," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "It is very simple, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Do not think, even for a moment, that you can outrun police."

"With assistance from our partners in neighboring jurisdictions, the defendant in this case has been taken off the streets and is now facing serious felony charges, including unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle," West Chicago Chief of Police Colin Fleury said.

What's next:

Walker will remain in custody as he awaits his next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 9.