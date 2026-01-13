Orland Park man fled from police, had ‘large quantity’ of cannabis, police say

article

An Orland Park man was arrested in connection with a drug investigation after allegedly fleeing from police on Monday.

What we know:

Officers were conducting a narcotics investigation at a residence in the 14100 block of John Humphrey Drive on Monday, where they learned a tenant had been evicted and that a large amount of cannabis was found inside.

While police were on scene, they found the former resident, Deandre Walton, 38, driving past the area. Police tried to stop his car, which also had an expired registration.

Walton allegedly fled at a high rate of speed, traveling off the roadway multiple times and into several residential yards before eluding officers.

Investigators learned he had ties to a nearby home and set up surveillance near the area. Around 7:30 p.m., officers saw Waldon being dropped off in the 8900 block of Riviera Parkway. He then allegedly fled on foot into a pond and a marshy area near Schussler Park.

Officers surrounded the area and used a drone to find him hiding in dense brush near the pond. They were able to take him into custody.

Orland Park police said they used a drone to capture a suspect who allegedly fled from police during a drug investigation.

On Tuesday, Walton was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (2,000 to 5,000 grams), aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and multiple traffic violations, police said.

What's next:

He is being held in custody pending an initial court appearance on Wednesday.