Linda Brown: Missing Chicago teacher's cause of death revealed

CHICAGO - New details have emerged in the death of a Chicago teacher who was reported missing more than a week ago and later found dead.

The body of 53-year-old Linda Brown was recovered Monday afternoon from Lake Michigan at the 31st Street Harbor after several days of searching along the lakefront.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a suicide by drowning following an autopsy. Additional details were not released.

What we know:

Brown was reported missing Saturday, Jan. 3, after she was last seen in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

She was a special education teacher with Chicago Public Schools. Her husband, Antwon Brown, said she had an acupuncture appointment scheduled for that morning that she never attended. He said the couple watched a movie the night before her disappearance before Brown went to bed.

When he woke up the next morning, she was gone, he said.

As the search for Brown stretched on for nearly a week, family members released additional information. Her blue Honda Civic was found Thursday near 35th Street and Lake Park Avenue.

Surveillance video showed Brown parking the car, getting out and walking toward a pedestrian bridge leading to the lakefront. She appeared to be alone in the video, which was recorded around 3 a.m. Jan. 3, the day she was reported missing. Brown was last seen walking across the bridge.

What's next:

Toxicology results from the medical examiner are still pending, and funeral arrangements have not been announced.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 . Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.