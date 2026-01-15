Woman shot in face during drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: police

The Brief A 31-year-old woman was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Menard Avenue on Chicago’s West Side and remains in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and police have not released suspect or vehicle information as the investigation continues.



A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Menard Avenue, police said.

According to Chicago police, the 31-year-old woman was standing near the sidewalk when a vehicle approached. Someone inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired in her direction, striking her in the face.

The woman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.