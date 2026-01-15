Woman shot in face during drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Menard Avenue, police said.
According to Chicago police, the 31-year-old woman was standing near the sidewalk when a vehicle approached. Someone inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired in her direction, striking her in the face.
The woman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
What's next:
No arrests have been made, and police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.