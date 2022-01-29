Chicago Archdiocese is 'uniting' some parishes in Evanston, but leaving individual churches open

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced major changes to four parishes in Evanston on Saturday.

The Archdiocese said in a press release that St. Athanasius and St. Joan of Arc will unite as one parish with two worship sites, one pastor and one pastoral team, effective July 1. The pastor of the "united parish" will be Rev. Kenneth Anderson. Both churches will continue to host regular masses. St. Athanasius School will be the parish-governed school and The Academy at St. Joan of Arc will remain in its current structure as a tenant at St. Joan of Arc campus.

The Archdiocese also said that St. Mary and St. Nicholas will unite as one parish with two worship sites, one pastor and one pastoral team, effective July 1. No pastor has been named. Both churches will continue to hold regular masses. Pope John XXIII School will be the parish school.

The Archdiocese said that the Sheil Catholic Center at Northwestern University will not be changed.

The Archdiocese of Chicago includes 246 parishes and 157 elementary and secondary schools.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS