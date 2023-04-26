Chicago-area emergency personnel gather for tornado disaster drill

It's tornado season and first responders are training for trouble.

Police, firefighters, utility workers and the Salvation Army gathered at the Civic Center in Evanston for a disaster drill – a simulated tornado – Wednesday afternoon.

With historic weather events and unprecedented security threats in recent years, officials say these drills are more important than ever.

"Setting up an emergency operation center and having a unified command with police, fire and the city and the community you work with – it is important just because of everything going on in the world today," Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep said.

"It's good to be unified and understand what everyone's doing and be on the same playbook," he continued.

Emergency responders say drills have already helped with some real life catastrophes.