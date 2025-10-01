Chicago-area family urges public to help find missing son: 'We just want him home'

The Brief 20-year-old Ryan Williams Jr. has been missing since Saturday after leaving his job at Popeyes in Richton Park; he was believed to be headed to a party on Chicago’s West Side. His phone last pinged in North Lawndale and later in Logan Square, but it has since gone silent; there’s been no use of his debit or credit cards. Family and police are seeking help from the public, urging anyone with information to contact authorities as the investigation continues.



A south suburban family is asking for the public’s help in locating their missing 20-year-old son, who was last seen Saturday.

What we know:

Ryan Williams Jr. was last seen leaving his job at Popeyes on Governors Highway in Richton Park.

Family members believe he took a Lyft to the West Side of Chicago to attend a party — an area they say he is unfamiliar with.

Since then, Williams' phone has gone straight to voicemail, and there has been no activity on his debit or credit cards, according to family members.

Police say Williams’ phone last pinged in the 2100 block of South Harding Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood. It later pinged again about five miles away near Mozart Park in Logan Square.

There has been no further activity since.

It has now been five days since Williams had any contact with his family.

"At this point, figure out what made him go there. Why isn't he responsive with being able to be in communication? And even if his phone is lost or stolen, he knows a lot of our numbers by heart. So this is just raising a red flag to me as a parent. Is his safety okay? Is he okay?" said Williams' father, Ryan Williams Sr. "…If anyone is causing any harm or thinking about any harm, please just don't do it. Just send him home. We just want him to come home."

What's next:

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police continue to investigate.