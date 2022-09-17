Chicago-area priest Rev. David Ryan under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

The Rev. David Ryan, a pastor at St. Francis de Sales Parish and School, has once again been asked to step away from his pastoral duties following new claims that he sexually abused a minor.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said it would be investigating two new allegations they received Friday against Ryan, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in a statement. The allegations were also shared with civil authorities.

The new allegations come a year after an investigation ruled prior allegations against Ryan were unfounded.

In November 2020, Ryan was accused of sexually abusing minors more than two decades ago when he was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines. The Independent Review Board of the Archdiocese of Chicago investigated the allegations and found insufficient evidence.

Ryan was cleared to return to the parish on Aug. 21, 2021.

Ryan has agreed to fully cooperate as the new investigation takes place, Cupich said.