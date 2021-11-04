Chicago area UPS worker accused of calling police on disabled veteran

A suburban UPS store is apologizing after a disabled veteran claims he was discriminated against.

Jorge Reyes served two tours of duty in Iraq. He’s now classified as 100 percent disabled by the Department of Veteran Affairs.

On Tuesday, Reyes arrived at the UPS Customer Center along 73rd Street in Bedford Park. As done in the past, he parked in the space reserved for handicap parking and then went inside to mail his packages.

Reyes says initially a clerk declined to process his order, allegedly telling him he could not park in disabled parking because he did not appear disabled and also because Reyes didn’t have a handicap placard in his windshield.

However, his license plate is registered as handicap.

Police were eventually called and officers verified Reyes license plate.

"Just because you can't see a disability doesn't mean I don't have one," Reyes said. "At that point I felt very discriminated against, because at that point I figured he's not a doctor, I don't know how he's coming to the assumption that I don't have a disability just because he doesn't see one. So I mean at that point, I felt disrespected."

UPS released a statement after the incident.

"The actions of this employee are shocking and disappointing. We are cooperating with responding authorities and are addressing the situation internally. Respect for our military veterans and the fair treatment of our customers is something we take seriously," the company said.

Police tell FOX 32 the clerk apologized and processed the order. UPS says they’re still investigating the matter.

No word yet if the clerk will face disciplinary action.