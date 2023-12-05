Chicago armed robbery alert: Man hits McDonald's, Walgreens, Dunkin, 7-Eleven on Northwest Side

Chicago police are seeking a man who they say has recently robbed several McDonald's and Walgreens, as well as a Dunkin and a 7-Eleven.

The crimes all occurred in the month of November.

In each incident, police say the suspect walked into one of the businesses and either pulled out a gun, implied he had a weapon, or would show the butt of a gun, and then demand money from the register and threaten to shoot the victim if they didn't comply.

The offender would place the stolen cash in a white or black bag and then flee the scene on foot, according to police.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations on Chicago's Northwest Side.

2020 N California Ave (7/11), November 13, 2023 @ 08:29pm

3110 W Armitage Ave (Walgreens), November 13, 2023 @ 08:33pm

3320 W Fullerton Ave (Walgreens), November 17, 2023 @ 06:32pm

4338 W North Ave (McDonald's), November 19, 2023 @ 07:42pm

3427 W Diversey Ave (Dunkin), November 26, 2023 @ 06:020am

3245 W North Ave (McDonald's) November 27, 2023 @ 02:24pm

2001 N Milwaukee Ave (Walgreens), November 30, 2023 @ 03:58am

The offender was described as a Hispanic man, either 23 or 24 years old, with a short haircut with sideburns, wearing a black ski mask, black sweatpants, and black hoodies. He was about 5-foot-1 in height, weighed between 125 and 150 pounds, and had a slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-7394.