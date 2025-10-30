Bears offer Chicago $25 million as they push to leave for Arlington Heights
CHICAGO - If the Bears exit Chicago, they plan to drop $25 million in the city's lap, as part of a push to smooth their path out of town.
What we know:
The Bears are making the multi-million dollar offer to benefit Chicago as the team lobbies lawmakers for approval to move to Arlington Heights.
Proposal details were revealed in a letter obtained by Crain’s Chicago Business, and comes as the team faces strong opposition in Springfield.
The one-time payment would go toward projects selected by city leaders, possibly including maintenance at Soldier Field or helping cover the city’s existing stadium debt.
The team also promises $250,000 every year starting in 2028 to help rebuild parks and playing fields in under-resourced neighborhoods.
The other side:
But critics, including Rep. Kam Buckner, say the Bears shouldn’t get special treatment, especially while taxpayers are still paying off more than half a billion dollars in debt tied to Soldier Field’s 2003 renovation.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has hinted he may block any deal that benefits stadium projects.
The Source: This story was reported by Fox 32 Chicago, and contains details from Crain's Chicago Business.