Chicago Bears linebacker, wife bring African stories to life through comic books, short films

A Chicago Bears linebacker is focusing on history, off the football field.

Christian Jones and his wife Liz created Lymari Media, a company dedicated to telling the untold stories of African history through comic books, podcasts, animations, short films and documentaries.

They are working with a team of artists as well as an educator, who is making sure every detail is historically accurate.

"It's a company we started with a goal of distributing African history content in a variety of different formats, and it really just derived from a passion for world history and more specifically African history," said Liz.

Their first project, a comic book series titled "Queen Amani Renas – Protector of Nubia", debuts this month.