Chicago Bears take next step toward Hammond stadium

The Brief The Chicago Bears are moving forward with evaluating a potential stadium site in Hammond, Indiana, after conducting soil testing near Wolf Lake as part of the project's site review. The Bears say the testing is routine, but it comes as the team continues weighing stadium options in both Hammond and Arlington Heights while Illinois and Indiana compete to land the project. The possibility of the Bears leaving Chicago has sparked debate, with some experts seeing momentum toward Indiana and fans divided over whether the team should remain in the city.



The Chicago Bears have taken another step toward potentially building a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana, by conducting soil testing near the proposed Wolf Lake site.

Testing equipment was recently spotted at Wolf Lake Terminals, a storage and packaging facility, according to the Northwest Indiana Times. The equipment has since been removed.

The Chicago Bears confirmed the work in a statement:

"This activity is part of the normal site evaluation process as we continue to advance our stadium development project in Hammond. We have an excellent option already in place and continue to assess additional parcels of land in the Wolf Lake region to ensure we place the stadium and mixed-use district in the very best location to serve all of Chicagoland."

Marc Ganis, president and co-founder of Sportscorp Ltd., said the testing signals progress in the team's evaluation process.

"It indicates direction, it indicates focus, and it indicates spending money," Ganis said. "There is nothing going on in Illinois from the Bears' perspective. That whole area is gonna look like Oak Brook with a beautiful stadium there. That’s what we’re gonna wind up seeing."

The Bears have also conducted soil testing at the former Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights, another site under consideration for a new stadium.

The competition between Illinois and Indiana for the team's future home continues as both states seek to land the project.

What they're saying:

Some Illinois lawmakers have criticized the Hammond site, calling it toxic.

Ganis says it’s the Illinois politicians who are dysfunctional.

"The political leadership needs to get together around one deal and present that to the Bears," he said. "And let me tell you something, Mayor Brandon Johnson is acting like a buffoon time and again. He is saying things that are not true."

Some fans say they hope the Bears remain in Chicago despite the possibility of a move across the state line.

"I'd still be a Bears fan. They're the Chicago Bears, not the Hammond Bears," Chicago resident Arsenio Ruiz said. "I'm a diehard Chicago fan. I'd prefer they stay in Chicago."

Teair Reed, who has lived on both sides of the Illinois-Indiana border, said a stadium in Hammond could bring economic benefits to the area.

"Chicago is known for sports," Reed said. "It will bring more traffic and more business as well."