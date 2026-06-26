Chicago boat crash in Lake Michigan leaves 4 critically injured

The Brief Four people were critically injured after two boats collided in Chicago, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Fourteen people were involved in the crash, with all five injured victims riding on the same boat. Investigators have not determined what caused the collision, and it remains unclear whether any charges will be filed.



Four people were critically injured after two boats collided on Lake Michigan, sending multiple victims to area hospitals and prompting a large emergency response overnight.

Lake Michigan crash

The backstory:

The crash involved two vessels carrying a total of 14 people and occurred near Queens Landing, where both boats were later towed by authorities.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, all of the injured passengers were aboard the same boat. Five people were taken to hospitals, including four who were listed in critical condition.

The damaged vessel appeared to suffer the brunt of the collision. Video from the scene showed its windshield missing and the stern heavily crushed as members of the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit towed it to shore.

The second boat, which was towed by the U.S. Coast Guard, sustained less damage. Officials said all nine people aboard that vessel declined medical treatment.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash

Authorities have not released updated conditions for the critically injured victims, and it remains unclear whether any charges will be filed as the investigation continues.