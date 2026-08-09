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Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 4 injured on West Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 9, 2026 11:49 AM CDT
Published August 9, 2026 11:49 AM CDT

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, and another person was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s West Side on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1400 block of N. Leclaire Ave. in Austin around 8:22 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

That’s where four victims were standing outside when a white sedan approached and someone inside fired at the victims.

  • A 33-year-old woman was shot in the right knee and left ankle.
  • A 36-year-old man was shot in the left thigh, right leg and right foot.
  • A 43-year-old man was shot several times in the leg and about his body.

A 30-year-old woman was not shot, but she had non-life-threatening injuries to her feet, police said.

All of the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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