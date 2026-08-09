Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 4 injured on West Side, police say

Three people were shot, and another person was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s West Side on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1400 block of N. Leclaire Ave. in Austin around 8:22 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

That’s where four victims were standing outside when a white sedan approached and someone inside fired at the victims.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the right knee and left ankle.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the left thigh, right leg and right foot.

A 43-year-old man was shot several times in the leg and about his body.

A 30-year-old woman was not shot, but she had non-life-threatening injuries to her feet, police said.

All of the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Area detectives are investigating.