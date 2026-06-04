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CPD: 4-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Woodlawn

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Woodlawn
Published June 4, 2026 8:23 AM CDT
Published June 4, 2026 8:23 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A 4-year-old boy was struck by an SUV Wednesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
    • Police said the child ran into the street from between parked vehicles before the crash.
    • The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

CHICAGO - A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after being struck by an SUV Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue in Woodlawn.

Police said the child ran into the street from between parked vehicles and was struck by a white SUV traveling northbound and being driven by a 47-year-old woman.

The boy suffered "bodily trauma" injuries and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

What's next:

No citations had been issued as of Thursday morning.

CPD's Major Accidents Investigation Unit is looking into the crash.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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