CPD: 4-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Woodlawn

The Brief A 4-year-old boy was struck by an SUV Wednesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said the child ran into the street from between parked vehicles before the crash. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.



A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after being struck by an SUV Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue in Woodlawn.

Police said the child ran into the street from between parked vehicles and was struck by a white SUV traveling northbound and being driven by a 47-year-old woman.

The boy suffered "bodily trauma" injuries and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

What's next:

No citations had been issued as of Thursday morning.

CPD's Major Accidents Investigation Unit is looking into the crash.