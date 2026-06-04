CPD: 4-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after being struck by an SUV Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side, according to police.
What we know:
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue in Woodlawn.
Police said the child ran into the street from between parked vehicles and was struck by a white SUV traveling northbound and being driven by a 47-year-old woman.
The boy suffered "bodily trauma" injuries and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.
What's next:
No citations had been issued as of Thursday morning.
CPD's Major Accidents Investigation Unit is looking into the crash.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.