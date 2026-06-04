Chicago braces for large teen takeovers at Foster Beach

The Brief Chicago police are preparing for large youth gatherings expected at Foster Beach on Thursday and Friday. Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect between Lawrence and Foster from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days. Community leaders are also organizing an event aimed at giving teens a chance to discuss concerns and connect with local resources.



Chicago police are preparing for what could be another large youth gathering along the city’s lakefront as students across the area begin summer break.

A warning issued by 48th Ward Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth says Chicago police alerted her office to large youth gatherings expected at Foster Beach on June 4 and June 5.

As a precaution, parking restrictions will be in place along the lakefront between Lawrence Avenue and Foster Avenue from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days. The DuSable Lake Shore Drive off-ramps at Lawrence and Foster will also be closed during those hours.

Officials say residents should expect an increased police presence in the area.

The warning comes as Chicago and several surrounding suburbs continue to deal with large teen gatherings, sometimes referred to as "teen takeovers," that have at times led to fights, property damage and other public safety concerns.

Police have not announced any curfews or event cancellations but say the measures are intended to prevent disruptions before crowds arrive.

Manaa-Hoppenworth said long-term solutions should focus on creating more opportunities for young people.

The alderwoman said community leaders want residents to understand that many young people are looking for places to gather and socialize safely.

What's next:

Meanwhile, another event focused on addressing the teen takeover trend is planned for Friday. Chi-Town Crime Chasers is hosting a community gathering where organizers say teens will have an opportunity to voice their concerns, discuss why these gatherings occur and connect with community members and available resources.

The parking restrictions, road closures and increased police presence are expected to remain in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead if traveling near Foster Beach.