Chicago crime: Carjacker shoots, injures man on West Side, police say

The Brief A 48-year-old man was shot while fighting off a would-be carjacker on Chicago's West Side overnight. The offender ran away and the victim was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.



A 48-year-old man was shot and injured by a would-be carjacker on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Keeler Ave. in North Lawndale a little after 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was standing by his car when an unknown male approached him and tried to take the car, police said.

The two got into a fight, and the offender shot the victim. The gunman fled in an unknown direction.

Police gave no description of the gunman.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Area detectives are investigating.