Chicago burglars sought after West Side break-ins, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help identifying several people connected to two recent early-morning burglaries in the city's Austin neighborhood.
What we know:
The break-ins happened on Madison Street a week apart, according to CPD.
The first burglary occurred around 3:21 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the 5600 block of West Madison. The second happened around 2:03 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 5300 block of West Madison.
Police released descriptions of three people caught on camera wearing black hoodies, face masks, and gloves. One of them also had on a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up underneath their black hoodie.
Austin burglaries | CPD
At least two of them were seen in black Air Jordan shoes with reflective tongues.
The suspects pulled up in a black SUV, possibly a Honda CR-V, with black rims and what looks like a towel draped over the rear right-side passenger window.
In the surveillance video, one of the suspects is seen messing with an ATM.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 24-4-048.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.