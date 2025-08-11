Chicago burglars sought after West Side break-ins, police say

The Brief Police are trying to identify several people linked to two recent burglaries in the Austin neighborhood. Both break-ins happened in the early morning hours on Madison Street. A black SUV with dark rims and a covered rear window looks to be involved.



Chicago police are asking for help identifying several people connected to two recent early-morning burglaries in the city's Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

The break-ins happened on Madison Street a week apart, according to CPD.

The first burglary occurred around 3:21 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the 5600 block of West Madison. The second happened around 2:03 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 5300 block of West Madison.

Police released descriptions of three people caught on camera wearing black hoodies, face masks, and gloves. One of them also had on a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up underneath their black hoodie.

Austin burglaries | CPD

At least two of them were seen in black Air Jordan shoes with reflective tongues.

The suspects pulled up in a black SUV, possibly a Honda CR-V, with black rims and what looks like a towel draped over the rear right-side passenger window.

In the surveillance video, one of the suspects is seen messing with an ATM.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 24-4-048.