Chicago businessman to donate $1 million in free gas across Cook County

Did someone say free gas … again?

After flocks of people headed to select stations across Chicago Thursday, businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is back at it again, donating a total of $1 million in free gas for those struggling to afford the high prices in both Chicago, and suburban Cook County.

Wilson, along with gas station owners Khalil Abdullah, and Amin Ibrahim, will begin to give away the free gas beginning at 7 a.m. on March 24.

A total of 50 gas stations will be participating in the fuel-up, according to Wilson.

"The need among the community is so great. Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Wilson said.

Wilson said the stations participating cover the entire city of Chicago.

"I am confident that with God’s help and wisdom we will get through these tough times together. This is our second gas giveaway in one week. The need is great, and I want to help. If I can help somebody as I pass along this way, then my living is not in vain. The gas stations participating in the gas giveaway covers the entire city of Chicago and several communities in suburban Cook County," Wilson said.

Cars started lining up at midnight and caused congestion for several blocks around each station Thursday, while other drivers were trying to commute to work and school. Drivers were heard cursing, in occasional fender-benders and — at the Pulaski and Montrose location — at least a half-dozen patrol cars directing traffic.

According to a news release, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson has donated more than 30 million face masks to the City of Chicago, Mount Sinai Hospital, Jackson Park Hospital, the Chicago Transit Authority, Cook County Jail, Chicago Firefighters, Fraternal Order of Police, 75 senior citizen homes, the Westside NAACP, and 22 community organizations.

In addition, Wilson donated face masks and monetary donations to many South Suburban West Suburban communities and downstate communities like East St Louis, Peoria, and Rockford. Wilson has also personally donated $1 million to help people who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and $1 million to help 1,000 churches, the release states.

"As gas station owners we are proud to partner with Dr. Wilson to help the community. All 50 participating gas stations have agreed to lower our gasoline prices during Dr. Wilson’s gas giveaway to allow more families to benefit from Dr. Wilson’s generosity," said Khalil Abdullah one of the gas station owners.

Advertisement

Each vehicle that passes through participating gas stations will receive $50 in gas pumped by volunteers, and a notepad from Dr. Wilson.