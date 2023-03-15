Some Chicago Circle K's offering discounted gas on Thursday

If you are in need of a fill-up, you are in luck.

Circle K is offering 40 cents off fuel ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

The fuel day pop-up event will be valid at more than 100 gas stations throughout Chicago on Thursday.

The 40-cent discount is off every gallon sold between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"Our last Fuel Day in January was a big hit, and we’re delighted to bring it back for an encore as a token of appreciation for our valued customers across Chicagoland," said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations.

Set your alarm — don’t forget!

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.

Annual average gas prices projected to drop by nearly 50 cents per gallon in 2023

After a year of record-high gas prices in 2022, Americans may get a break at the pump, according to one analysis.

The annual national average price of gas is forecasted to decrease to $3.49 in 2023, a drop of nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022, according to GasBuddy's 2023 Fuel Outlook released in December.

The annual amount, on average, that a U.S. household is expected to spend on gasoline is projected to fall $277 to $2,471. Overall, Americans are projected to spend about $470.8 billion on gasoline in 2023. That’s a decline of $55 billion from 2022, according to GasBuddy’s data.

"Barring unexpected challenges, prices in 2023 should return to normal seasonal fluctuations, rising in the spring, and dropping after Labor Day into the fall," GasBuddy said in its report.

The highest average gas prices are predicted to come in June at an estimated peak of up to $4.19 per gallon, GasBuddy said. Most U.S. cities are expected to see prices peak at around $4 per gallon, based on the analysis.

But San Francisco and Los Angeles may see prices hover around $7 per gallon again this summer if refineries have trouble with the mandates requiring unique formulations of gasoline, GasBuddy said.