Thrifters find nirvana at Winnetka Congregational Church Rummage Sale

People traveled from all over the country to the Winnetka Congregational Church Spring Rummage Sale on Thursday for the bargains.

Jill Olsen was one of the hundreds of volunteers that help put it together.

"We've been doing it since 1902," Olsen said. "It takes hundreds of volunteers throughout the year. We collect merchandise year round, and it's got a really great green story. Everyone here knows that the shopping for great deals, they get things at a fraction of the price of retail. Anything that's not sold is repurposed doesn't go to a landfill."

One of the customers showed off her finds.

"So let's just talk about what I have, these insane BCBG heels shoes never been hardly worn. We love that for myself …. I don't know what type of girl I am. But I'm this girl today. Getting up at 6 a.m. waiting in line in the rain has brought me to this piece here that obviously needs to go home with me," she said.

Another customer said she flies in from New York every year, she found a darling Tahari dress.

"I think it's vintage or maybe early 2000s and it's $28. So I'm excited," the customer said.

Olsen said there is a wide range of items available.

"There is a whole rack of cashmere. We've got evening gowns. We have designer wear. People come from miles to go to the French room, which is the designer clothing, there's housewares, linens, sporting goods, children's clothing and toys. So there's quite a bit," Olsen said.

This rummage sale is for those who donate to those looking for a bargain and the money raised goes to 30 local social service agencies. What's not sold is donated to charity.