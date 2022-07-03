Chicago cop injured during disturbance in Portage Park

A Chicago police officer was injured during a disturbance in Portage Park Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee.

At about 2:27 a.m., a Chicago police officer was traveling in a marked patrol car when an object struck his windshield — causing it to shatter.

The officer stopped the vehicle, and several offenders then approached the SUV, police said.

One offender began kicking the headlight of the vehicle.

The officer called for additional patrol units and relocated, police said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. He was treated and released.

No one is currently in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.