Chicago cops honored as 'Officers of the Month' for exceptional service

Five Chicago police officers were honored as "Officers of the Month" in a big recognition for their outstanding service.

Among them was an officer who bravely saved a woman from drowning, as well as a team of officers who successfully apprehended a knife-wielding homicide suspect, ensuring the safety of the community.

In addition, Alderman Brian Hopkins presented a check worth over $70,000 to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

The generous contribution will support the foundation's Get Behind the Vest initiative, providing essential protective equipment for police officers.