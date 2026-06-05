Chicago crime: 2 killed, 5 wounded in Back of the Yards mass shooting, police say

The Brief Two men were killed and five other people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday morning in Back of the Yards. Police said two gunmen approached a group gathered outside and opened fire. No arrests have been announced as detectives continue investigating.



Two people were killed and five others were wounded after gunmen opened fire on a group gathered outside early Friday in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened about 12:26 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Wood Street on the city's Southwest Side.

Back of the Yards mass shooting leaves two people dead, five others injured.

Police said two male suspects approached a group of people standing outside and fired multiple shots into the crowd before fleeing.

Two male victims later died from their injuries. One man suffered gunshot wounds to the head, chest and leg and was initially taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Another man was shot in the abdomen and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 54-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 30-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the thigh and hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the torso and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

A 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

What we don't know:

The ages and identities of the two men who died remain unclear. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.