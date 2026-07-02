Chicago crime: 2 killed, 2 critically hurt in South Side mass shooting overnight

The Brief Two people were killed in a mass shooting in Auburn Gresham early Thursday. Four people were shot after a group of gunmen opened fire at a gas station. A separate domestic stabbing and another shooting also happened overnight.



Two people were killed and several others were hurt in shootings and a stabbing across Chicago overnight, including a mass shooting on the city's South Side.

Chicago mass shooting

What we know:

The most serious incident happened around 12:23 a.m. Thursday in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Evidence markers at scene of deadly mass shooting on Chicago's South Side.

Police said four people were standing outside when four unknown people walked up and started shooting. The suspects then ran away through an alley heading south.

A 53-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

A 46-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A 35-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the leg and remains in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been announced, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Chicago stabbing

About an hour later, around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of South Karlov Avenue in North Lawndale.

Police said a 25-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man got into an argument that turned physical. The man used a sharp object to cut the woman. She then took control of the weapon and stabbed him several times.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The woman suffered a cut to her hand and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Police took the man into custody, and charges are pending. Investigators said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

West Side shooting

Late Wednesday night, around 9:54 p.m., a 48-year-old man was shot while standing on a sidewalk in the 2900 block of West 25th Place in Little Village.

Police said someone inside a red SUV fired at the man before the vehicle drove away.

The man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Nobody is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.