Chicago crime: 2 shot, 1 fatally, while driving in Lawndale

The Brief A gunman opened fire on two men in a vehicle Sunday night on Chicago’s West Side, killing a 33-year-old man and injuring a 23-year-old. The victims were shot around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said. No arrests have been made and Area Four detectives are investigating.



A man was killed and another wounded after a gunman opened fire on their vehicle Sunday night on the West Side, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard and found two men, ages 33 and 23, shot while sitting in a vehicle, according to police. The victims told officers they were driving in the area when an unknown person on the street pulled out a gun and began shooting.

The 33-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as D'Angelo Williams of Cicero. The 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.