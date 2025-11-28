Chicago crime: 2 shot on West Side

The Brief Two men were shot during a late-night confrontation on Chicago's West Side. Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition, and the shooter fled before officers arrived.



Two men were wounded early Friday during a confrontation that turned violent in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Lamon Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and learned the victims had been in an argument with an unidentified man when he opened fire before running off.

A 22-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm and was listed in good condition, police said. A 29-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital with a chest wound and was in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.