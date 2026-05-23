Chicago crime: 2 women shot while sitting in car on West Side, police say
CHICAGO - Two women were shot and injured while sitting inside a car on the city’s West Side late Friday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 700 block of N. Avers Ave. a little before 9 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
The two victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman, were sitting inside a gray car when they heard gunshots and realized they had been shot, police said.
The 32-year-old was shot in the leg. She was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
The 31-year-old was shot twice in the chest and twice in the arm. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
Area detectives are investigating the shooting.