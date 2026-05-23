Chicago crime: 2 women shot while sitting in car on West Side, police say

The Brief Two women were shot and injured while sitting inside a car on Chicago's West Side late Friday night. The two victims were both taken to local hospitals in fair condition, police said.



Two women were shot and injured while sitting inside a car on the city’s West Side late Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 700 block of N. Avers Ave. a little before 9 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The two victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman, were sitting inside a gray car when they heard gunshots and realized they had been shot, police said.

The 32-year-old was shot in the leg. She was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The 31-year-old was shot twice in the chest and twice in the arm. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.