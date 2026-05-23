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Chicago crime: 2 women shot while sitting in car on West Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  May 23, 2026 7:43 AM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Two women were shot and injured while sitting inside a car on Chicago's West Side late Friday night.
    • The two victims were both taken to local hospitals in fair condition, police said.

CHICAGO - Two women were shot and injured while sitting inside a car on the city’s West Side late Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 700 block of N. Avers Ave. a little before 9 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The two victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman, were sitting inside a gray car when they heard gunshots and realized they had been shot, police said.

The 32-year-old was shot in the leg. She was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The 31-year-old was shot twice in the chest and twice in the arm. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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