Chicago crime: Boy, 14, shot in head on South Side

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was found shot in the head Tuesday night inside a home in the Fernwood neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition as Area Two detectives investigate.



A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in the Fernwood neighborhood.

What we know:

Police officers found the teen around 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head inside a residence in the 300 block of West 106th Street, according to CPD.

The teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

No details have been given on how the shooting unfolded or how many suspects were involved.