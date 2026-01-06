Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Elderly man found shot to death inside SW Side home, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  January 6, 2026 10:18pm CST
CHICAGO - A 78-year-old man was found shot to death inside a home on the city’s Southwest Side on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 4500 block of S. Lamon Avenue in Le Claire Courts around 8 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

