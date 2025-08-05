Chicago crime: Girl, 16, shot in both legs in backyard

The Brief A woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting while sitting in a car early Tuesday in Englewood. Police said no one is in custody, and the victims couldn’t provide details about the shooting.



A 16-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was in the backyard of a home in the 7400 block of South Dante Avenue around 1:34 a.m. when someone in a gray SUV started shooting, according to police.

The girl was shot in both legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.