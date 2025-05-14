Argument at Chicago gas station escalates into deadly shooting

The Brief A 40-year-old person was fatally shot early Wednesday during an altercation at a gas station in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood. The suspect opened fire after a verbal dispute turned physical, then fled the scene in a white vehicle. No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.



A man was shot and killed after getting into an argument Wednesday morning at a gas station on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago gas station shooting

What we know:

The 40-year-old was at a gas station just after 1 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue when he got into an argument with another person, according to police,

The suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking the victim several times before fleeing in a white vehicle.

Paramedics treated the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officials have not yet identified the victim.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.