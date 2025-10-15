Chicago crime: Man, 28, fatally shot on South Side

The Brief A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday night in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died, and no arrests have been made.



A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers found the 28-year-old outside around 11:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the first block of West 44th Street, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he died. As of Wednesday morning, he had not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.