Chicago crime: Man, 59, stabbed, injured 43-year-old victim, police say

A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing and injuring of a 43-year-old man on the city’s South Side on Thursday.

Donnie Bell, 59, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Bell was arrested around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday after he was identified as the person who allegedly stabbed and injured the victim less than an hour earlier.

The stabbing happened in the 7500 block of S. Stony Island Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Bell was expected to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday.