Chicago crime: Man arrested after engaging in indecent act on balcony in front of victim in South Shore

A man has been arrested after police say he engaged in an indecent act in front of a female victim in South Shore Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 7600 block of South Coles.

At about 5:37 p.m., Chicago police responded to the call of a kidnapping in the South Shore neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they saw a man on the second-floor balcony of an apartment complex engaged in an indecent act in the presence of a female victim, police said.

The offender, a 23-year-old man, was placed into custody.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate.