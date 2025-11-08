Chicago crime: Man found shot to death in car on South Side, CPD says

A 37-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car on the city’s South Side late Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of S. Lowe Avenue in Auburn Gresham, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene a little after 10 p.m. and found the victim inside a car with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

Investigators learned that he may have been shot at by multiple gunmen who fled the scene.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.