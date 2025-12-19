Apartment burglaries on Chicago's South Side prompt warning from police

The Brief Police are investigating a string of apartment burglaries reported in Greater Grand Crossing and Woodlawn during November and December. The suspect allegedly entered apartments through doors and stole purses, clothing and money. Detectives are asking the public for help identifying the offender.



Police are warning residents in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing and Woodlawn neighborhoods after a series of apartment burglaries reported over November and December.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, the burglaries involved an unknown offender forcing entry through apartment doors and stealing items including purses, clothing and cash before fleeing the scene.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

6500 Block of South MLK Drive on Nov. 9 between the hours of 1:59 a.m. and 5:59 a.m.

6300 Block of South MLK Drive on Nov. 10 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

6500 Block of South MLK Drive on Nov. 14 between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6:49 a.m.

6400 block of South MLK Drive on Nov. 24 between 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

6300 block of South MLK Drive on Dec. 13, at 3:40 a.m.

6500 block of South MLK Drive on Dec. 15 at 3:20 p.m.

6400 block of South MLK Drive between Dec. 15 at 10:00 p.m. and Dec. 16 at 4 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a black and gray Nike hoodie, a black ski mask and black pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number 25-1-116CA.