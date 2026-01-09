Man killed, 2 others seriously wounded in Gage Park shooting
CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally, after a gunman approached their parked vehicle and opened fire late Thursday in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:32 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The three men were inside a parked vehicle when a man on foot walked up, pulled out a gun and began shooting before running away.
A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the stomach and twice in the back. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.
A 41-year-old man was shot in the lower torso and taken to Christ Hospital, where he is also listed in serious condition.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.