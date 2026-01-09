Man killed, 2 others seriously wounded in Gage Park shooting

The Brief Three men were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in Gage Park on Thursday night. A 19-year-old man died at a hospital; two others are in serious condition. Investigators say the shooter ran off and no one is in custody.



Three men were shot, one fatally, after a gunman approached their parked vehicle and opened fire late Thursday in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:32 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The three men were inside a parked vehicle when a man on foot walked up, pulled out a gun and began shooting before running away.

A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the stomach and twice in the back. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the lower torso and taken to Christ Hospital, where he is also listed in serious condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.