Chicago crime: Man shot, killed during argument inside Fuller Park home

The Brief A 39-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. Police said the dispute turned physical before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the face. The shooter fled the scene, and Area One detectives are investigating the case.



A 39-year-old man died after an argument inside a South Side residence escalated into a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Chicago deadly shooting

The backstory:

Officers responded around 9:35 p.m. to a home in the 5300 block of South Shields Avenue in the city's Fuller Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim and another man were inside the residence when a verbal dispute turned physical.

During the confrontation, the other man allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim in the face before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

No one is in custody, and police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect.

Area One detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.