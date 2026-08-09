1 shot, killed in Dolton near Pope Leo XIV's childhood home: officials

A person was found shot and killed near Pope Leo XIV's childhood home in south suburban Dolton on Sunday morning, officials said.

What we know:

A Dolton village official told Fox Chicago about police activity in the 200 block of E. 141st Street near Indiana Avenue, just about a block away from the pope's childhood home.

A spokeswoman for the Village of Dolton said the incident is under investigation.

The historic home is just a block away at 212 E. 141st Place. The Village of Dolton purchased the home last year with the aim of making it a historic site. It attracted several visitors last year when Pope Leo, who was born Robert Francis Prevost, was elected to the papacy.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified. The exact circumstances of the shooting and if any other individuals were hurt were unclear as of late Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.