Purchase of Pope Leo XIV's boyhood home on Dolton Village Board agenda

The Brief The Dolton Village Board is expected to vote on approving the purchase of Pope Leo XIV's boyhood home. Village officials want to maintain the site as a historical district to attract visitors from around the world. The village cut a deal to buy the property from developers, although the exact sale price is not public.



The Dolton Village Board is expected to consider approving the purchase of the childhood home of Pope Leo XIV during a meeting on Tuesday night.

The board could vote to purchase the house at 212 E. 141st Place, where Robert Francis Prevost spent part of his childhood in the 1960s and 70s.

The village intends to turn the site into something of a historic district, especially as it's become something of a tourist attraction.

What we know:

The village cut a deal with the two property developers who bought the house and rehabbed it long before Pope Leo was elevated to his position.

When Fox 32 crews were at the site on Tuesday, crews were installing a new roof on the house. The project was being done by Windy City Construction Group, which reached out to the village and offered to put up a new roof for free.

It’s still unclear what the purchase price will be for the house, which will not be made public until after the closing, sometime next week. Fox 32 learned that the price will be well above the $199,000 that the developers were asking for before Prevost became the pope, but far less than the $1 million they were hoping to get at auction.

The owners of the property at one point were heading to court after the village threatened to use eminent domain to take control of the property. But the owners argued that it would have been illegal.

Local perspective:

So the agreement is something of a win-win for both sides, avoiding a costly legal battle and securing the home for the village at a more reasonable cost.

"We feel that we've done something that's in the taxpayer's best interest," said Dolton Mayor Jason House. "Of course, we've always talked about honoring the Archdiocese as well. So we want to make sure we're doing justice for all included. It's going to be a benefit to the Village of Dolton, and I think it's really a treasure."

There's been a steady stream of tourists and Catholic faithful coming to visit the house over the past several weeks, including on Tuesday.

"It’s like a house we would have when we were growing up. It’s a connection," said Peggy Buckley of Tinley Park, who was visiting the house Tuesday afternoon.

The village is not going to have to spend a big chunk of money upfront to acquire the house. Fox 32 learned officials are working with Wintrust Bank, which will essentially buy the house for the village, to structure something of a mortgage arrangement that the village will pay back.

The village is also expected to purchase another house at the end of the same block that is in disrepair.

The mayor said they’re looking at possibly making the home the centerpiece of an historic district which would tell visitors the story ofPrevost and his family, who owned the home for nearly 50 years.

After years of negative headlines surrounding the chaotic reign of former Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, village leaders are hoping ownership of the Pope’s boyhood home will be a blessing for Dolton’s fortunes.

"We’ve seen the beginnings of the interest that’s out there," said House. "There’s been some charters that have come through town. We want to make sure we are representing that properly. And I think we’re in the infancy phase of the rebirth of what could be many great things in Dolton."