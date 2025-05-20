Village of Dolton intends to purchase Pope Leo's boyhood home, potentially blocking auction

A national auction house is calling the site a ‘piece of papal history’—but there is a caveat for prospective buyers looking to purchase Pope Leo XIV’s boyhood home.

The Village of Dolton, on Tuesday, announced plans to acquire the house through eminent domain laws.

What we know:

The homeowner—and any potential buyers—may have little control over the home’s fate.

Under Illinois law, the village has first dibs on the property through eminent domain, according to Attorney Burt Odelson who represents the Village of Dolton. Eminent domain refers to the government's power and ability to take private property for public purposes.

The Village of Dolton has the right to purchase the home at ‘fair market value’—even if another buyer is willing to pay a higher price.

Dig deeper:

Life before the Vatican for the world's first American pope began in the Village of Dolton, "which is kind of cool," Odelson added.

The exact address of Robert Francis Prevost’s boyhood home is 212 East 141st Place. Paramount Realty USA, the auction firm that will be accepting bids on the home next month, states that the brick house was owned by the Prevost family for nearly 50 years.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house built in 1949 measures 1,050 square feet, while the lot is just under 5,000 square feet.

What they're saying:

The Village of Dolton hopes to honor Pope Leo XIV’s past after taking ownership of the home.

"We will do what the archdiocese thinks is best to preserve the home so that everybody, not just in Dolton or the South suburbs, but worldwide can come to his home," Odelson said.

Following an influx of visitors, Dolton police squads are regularly stationed outside the pope’s childhood home. Neighbors, like Donna Sagna Davis, who lives next door, have greeted many of those pilgrims.

"From France, from Italy," Sagna Davis said. "You know, people are coming and praying, touching the house to be healed, I saw a young lady do that."

Odelson says the current owner purchased the home for roughly $66,000 before realizing the significance it would soon carry. It was renovated this year before going on the market.

"It was on the market for $199,000 and then Pope Leo was made pope, and he took it off the market. And then there was silence," Odelson explained.

Odelson says over the last several days, the house made its way onto Paramount Realty USA’s auction site.

According to the listing, bids will be accepted starting June 18, but a letter Odelson issued on Tuesday—addressed to Mr. Misha Haghani, the CEO and founder of Paramount Realty USA—could stall the sale before it ever hits the auction block.

"My letter changes everything. They have to give their prospective buyers notice that there's an intervening party here who takes priority, and that's us. That's the Village of Dolton," Odelson said.

While exact plans are still in the early stages, the village is working with the Chicago Archdiocese to turn the home into a historic site.

"And look at Dolton, it's gone from hell to heaven," Odelson said. "We have a great mayor and a great board. It's going to take a lot to turn it around, but we will do that. And here's the first step—divine intervention."

It is also a welcome vision for residents like Sagna Davis.

"It fit right with me, because I am a person who loves God and spends a lot of time in prayer," Sagna Davis said. "Public use is definitely necessary."

What's next:

FOX 32 Chicago has been in contact with the home’s realtor, who tells us he is connecting with his client (the homeowner) prior to issuing a statement in response to Odelson’s letter.

In the meantime, the Village of Dolton is moving forward with plans to dedicate 141st Place (between Indiana Avenue and Manor Avenue) as Honorary Pope Leo XIV Place.

The resolution received unanimous approval from village trustees on Monday evening. Mayor Jason House has not yet announced a date for the dedication ceremony.