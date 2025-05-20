Chicago suburb to honor Pope Leo XIV with street dedication

The Brief The Village of Dolton will dedicate a street to honor Pope Leo XIV, who grew up in the south suburb. The pope's childhood home has drawn scores of visitors since he was named the new pontiff earlier this month. Mayor Jason House said Pope Leo's election shows "great things do come out of Dolton."



The Dolton Village Board on Monday approved the naming of a street in honor of Pope Leo XIV, who grew up in the south suburb.

What we know:

The measure would give 141st Place from Indiana Avenue to Manor Avenue the honorary name "Leo XIV Place," said Mayor Jason House at a board meeting.

The resolution received unanimous approval from the village trustees.

House said the actual date for the dedication of the street had not yet been determined. He added that the village would like to invite some "special guests" to the dedication, although he did not specify which guests.

"It also demonstrates that great things do come out of Dolton," House said.

The backstory:

Pope Leo’s ties to Dolton have caused a stir in the south suburb with many making a pilgrimage to his childhood home.

The excitement even led to confusion with some people venturing to the wrong house on 141st Street instead of 141st Place.

Village officials have discussed possibly purchasing the house and turning it into a historical site.

The pope’s boyhood home was on the market for $199,000 but house-flippers who had rehabbed the building pulled it from the market.